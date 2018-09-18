Welch and Carter to wed

Allen and Heather Welch, of Lee, announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashlyn Elizabeth, to Winston Travis Carter, of Dasher, Ga. He is the son of Bruce and Karen Keeling Harrison, and Winston and Diane Carter, of Dasher, Ga. Ashlyn is the granddaughter of Joe and Penny Worden, of Madison, and Libby Welch (and the late Alfred Welch) of Lee. Travis is the grandson of Edna Keeling (and the late Richard Keeling) of Lake Park, Ga. (formerly of Madison), and Winston and Sue Carter of Dasher, Ga.

The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Madison County High School and received her bachelor's degree in Retail Merchandising and Product Development from Florida State University in 2014. She is the owner of Penelope's Boutique in Madison and is a realtor with Searcy Realty. Travis is a 2009 graduate of Georgia Christian School in Dasher, Ga. He is the owner of Swat Graphics and is also employed with his family's business, S & W Chemicals, in Valdosta, Ga.

The wedding will be held on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 7 in the evening, on the Welch family farm in Lee, Fl. No local invitations are being sent but all friends and relatives are invited to attend.