Weightlifting team places second in District Five

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys’ weightlifting team placed second in the recent District 5 Class 1A weightlifting meet held at Suwannee County High School, in Live Oak, on Friday, March 9.

In the 119-pound weight class, Ricky Anderson placed second with a 145-pound bench press and a 140 pound clean and jerk, for a total of 285 pounds. In the 129-pound weight class, Derion Staten placed second with a 215-pound bench press and a 175 pound clean and jerk, for a total lift of 390 pounds. Two Cowboys placed in the 139-pound weight class. Issac Redding placed first with a 265 pound bench press and a 200 pound clean and jerk, for a total of 465 pounds. Phennis Jennings placed fourth with a 200 pound bench press and a 200 pound clean and jerk, for a total of 400 pounds. In the 169-pound weight class, Jordan Alexander placed fourth with a 275 pound bench press and a 225 pound clean and jerk, for a total of 500 pounds. Laertes Bell was first place in the 199-pound weight class with a 380 pound bench press and a 300 pound clean and jerk, for a total of 680 pounds. In the 219-pound weight class, Xavier Alexander was in second place with his 290 pound bench press and 225 clean and jerk, for a total of 515 pounds. In the 238-pound weight class, Cameron Brown placed first with an impressive 420 pound bench press and a 280 clean and jerk, for a total lift of 700 pounds. In the Unlimited weight class, Terray Jones placed fourth with a 375-pound bench press and a 300 pound clean and jerk, for a 675 total lift.

The Cowboys will now move on to the Regional Championship at Baker County High School on their way to hopefully repeat as State Champs. The following Cowboys will proceed on to the Regional Championship: Anderson, Staten, Redding, Jennings, Bell, Jordan Alexander, Xavier Alexander, Brown, and Jones. The Regional meet at Baker County High School is set to take place on Saturday, March 24.