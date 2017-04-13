Weightlifting State Champs

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, April 8, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys weightlifting team travelled to DeLand High School, to compete in the State Championship meet. Scoring 22 team points, MCHS defeated Baker County by just one point to capture the Class 1A State Championship. The team competed against over 130 schools to win MCHS's first-ever state weightlifting title. Six students qualified for the championship, all of whom performed well through district and region meets.

Senior Kima McDaniel took first place in the 183-pound class, pressing 355 on the bench and cleaning 275. A third place finish was taken by Junior Laertes Bell, who pressed 340 and cleaned 275 in the 199-pound class. Junior Cameron Brown pressed 390 and cleaned 280 to take fourth place in the 219-pound class, and Senior Diante (DJ) Hartsfield secured first place, pressing 380 and cleaning 310.