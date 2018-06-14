We need a laugh!

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

You know that story you share every year at Thanksgiving dinner? Remember the joke you pull from your schmooze vault when you need to impress your colleagues? We want you to submit it! Greene Publishing, Inc. is launching our newest addition to The Madison County Carrier and The Madison Enterprise-Recorder. Every week, we will publish our favorite joke submissions from our readers and subscribers of all ages.

We will be accepting entries for the following categories: knock-knock, corny, riddles, funny stories, and comic strips (cartoons). All submissions may be dropped off at our location, 1695 S State Rd. 53, mailed to P.O. Drawer 772, Madison Fl. 32341, or emailed to editor@greenepublishing.com.

Each submission must include your name, hometown, and age. We reserve the right to refuse any submission deemed offensive or inappropriate by our staff.