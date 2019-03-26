Wayne S. Kauffman, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Madison, Fla. He was born on March 4, 1936, in Mansfield, Ohio to Norman Kauffman and Katherine Ann Kauffman (Stiffler).

He owned and operated Wayne's Harley Davidson in Mansfield, Ohio for 14 years. He then owned and operated Pat-Way Enterprises Trucking Company in Florida for 10 years. Wayne enjoyed farming, motorcycles and fishing in his spare time. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved Country Western music.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Norman Kauffman; his mother, Katherine Ann Kauffman (Stiffler); and his son, Norman "Rocky" Kauffman.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Kauffman; children: Becky Rinehart (Lowell), of Lee, Fla.; Cindy Calhoon (Joe) of Butler, Ohio; Waynette Chase (Mike), of Lexington, Ohio; Kathy Floyd (Randy), of Greenville, Fla.; sisters: Melissa Morrow (Bud), Mitzi Hamilton, Norma Poalson; brother, Mike Kauffman (Sherri); grandchildren: Mandy Chiodo, Timothy Kauffman (Vanessa), Jason Rinehart (Michelle), Jennifer Bucior (Matt), Ashley McCorkle (Mike), Brittany Stover (Nick), Christopher Chase (Ally), Tiffany Butler (Joey), Randi Lyn Todd (David); 11 great-grandchildren, as a well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Pediatric Cancer Center, located at 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Call (800) 822-6344 for donor services.

