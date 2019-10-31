Way Back When

October 30, 1959

The Madison Junior Chamber of Commerce voted at a luncheon recently to support the Boy Scout's Annual Finance Campaign. The Thanksgiving Jaycee Turkey Shoot will be held Thursday, November 19, beginning at 2pm. The project will be used to provide a scholarship to the North Florida Junior College.

1959 Setzer's Super Store Savings Ad

October 31, 1969

Greenville Homecoming Court left to right: Miss Capan, Princess; Janet Melvin, Miss Homecoming Queen; Miss Kay Terrekk, Princess.

November 2, 1979

Chairman Emeritus Van H. Priest of Madison was honored by his fellow retailers by being named "Chairman Emeritus of the Florida Retail Federation" at the Federation's annual meeting recently held in Sarasota.

The October meeting of the Business Women's Club was opened with prayer. Miss Mary Catherine Coody, Program Chairman, introduced Mrs. Kathy Weaver, Public Health Nurse for Madison County. Mrs. Weaver spoke on the role of the County Health Department as it concerns the community. She mentioned various services in which the community is served, such as school immunizations, school physicals and prenatal care for the handicapped.

Brenda G. Williams 17, has been awarded Presidential Scholarship from North Florida Junior College for being the Salutatorian of her 1979 graduating class from Greenville High School.

November 1, 1989

Sarah Ashley Maxwell has been selected as a new member of Outstanding High School Students of America because of her outstanding merit and accomplishments as an American high school student.

Cowboy field goal kicker, Scott Bass, accounted for all the Cowboys scoring in Friday's game. The game went into overtime, where the Rickards Redskins overcame and handed the Cowboys a 12-6 loss.

The Williams family owners of Madison F.R.M., a feed, lawn garden and hardware, and ladies and men's clothing store, announce the dividing of their business into two operations. Madison F.R.M. will continue to be the trade name for the feed, lawn, garden and hardware division. The ladies and men's clothing store will now be known as The Clothing Gallery.

During their Oct.23 meeting, the Madison County Board of Directors determined that joint memberships held by members Butler Read and Deloris Jones on both the hospital and Tri-County Medical boards constituted a conflict of interest, and requested that they resign from one or the other board.