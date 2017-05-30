The summer season has arrived and that can mean crowded conditions on Florida’s waterways. Save the Manatee Club encourages the boating community to watch for manatees when out on the water.

“Last year was a record year for manatees killed by watercraft in Florida, and many more manatees suffered injuries from boat strikes,” said Patrick Rose, Save the Manatee Club Executive Director. “Watercraft-related manatee mortality is the leading identified cause of manatee death in Florida.”

Manatees usually swim about three to five miles per hour. Because they are slow-moving, need to surface to breathe air, and prefer shallow water, they are vulnerable to boat strikes. Manatees can suffer injury and death due to the crushing impact of the hull and/or the slashing of the propellers.

For the manatee’s protection, boaters are urged to:

Follow all posted boat speed regulations and do not enter designated manatee sanctuaries

Wear polarized sunglasses to help see below the water’s surface

Look for a snout, back, tail, or flipper breaking the surface of the water or a swirl or flat spot created when the manatee dives or swims

Slow down if manatees are in the vicinity

Stay in deepwater channels when boating and avoid boating over seagrass beds and shallow areas where manatees might be feeding

Observe manatees from a distance and remember to “look, but don’t touch.” Resist the urge to feed manatees or give them water

Stash any trash and discard monofilament line, hooks, and other trash properly

Call 1 (888) 404-FWCC (3922), #FWC or *FWC on a cell phone, VHF Channel 16 on a marine radio, or send a text message to Tip@MyFWC.com to report a dead, orphaned, sick, or injured manatee, or a manatee being harassed.