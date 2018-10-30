Warriors stop Spartans

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors amassed over 450 yards on the ground as they came away from Orange Park with a resounding 42-13 victory over the St. Johns Country Day School Spartans on Friday, Oct. 26. With the win, the Warriors improved their record to an overall 8-1 mark.

Blake Wirick set a new ACA, single-season rushing record with his 268-yard rushing performance. Wirick had two rushing touchdowns against the Spartans. Wirick's rushing totals for the season now stand at 1,514 yards on 194 carries, with 16 touchdowns. Warrior quarterback, Brady Browning added 96 yards on eight rushing attempts for the Warriors. Browning went one-for-four passing for eight yards. Wirick was named the Offensive Player of the Week. Browning was named the Defensive Player of the Week for his three tackles. Andrew Burrus and the entire Warrior offensive line were named the Warriors of the Week.

Next, the Warriors will be on the road for the North Florida Football Conference championship game against the St. Joseph Academy Flashes, in St. Augustine. The Flashes have a 9-0 record and are coming off a 16-8 victory over Trinity Christian Academy. The game is set for Friday, Nov. 2. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Academy, located at 155 State Rd. 207, in St. Augustine.