Warriors on a winning streak

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors boys varsity basketball team is on a four-game winning streak after a sweep of the competition in the recent Cedar Key Christmas Tournament.

The Warriors opened the tournament with a double-header on Friday, Dec. 28. In the first game, the Warriors faced the Buccaneers of Branford High School. The Warriors went ahead early with a 12-4 advantage at the end of the first period. The Warriors extended that lead during the second quarter and carried a 25-9 score into halftime. The Buccaneers made a comeback in the third period, but in the end, the Warriors were able to keep the Buccaneers at bay and held on to win the contest with a 55-30 final score. Cody Smith and Will Sullivan led the Warriors with 13 points apiece.

In the second half of the twin-bill, the Warriors took on the Crusaders of Ocala Christian School. The Warriors dominated the game, especially on defense, and cruised to a 74-26 victory. The Warriors had a 46-24 lead going into intermission. Then, the Warriors went on a 17-0 scoring run in the third period on their way to their second win of the day. Smith had 20 points in the contest, while Ryan Jackson chalked up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, Dec. 29, the Warriors faced the host Sharks of Cedar Key High School. The Warriors had to come from behind in order to claim a 61-47 victory. At the end of the first quarter, the Sharks had a 20-15 lead. The Warriors were able to cut into that lead in the second period, but still trailed 29-25 at the break. The Warriors were able to pull ahead and by the end of the third period, the Warriors had a 37-35 advantage. The Warriors extended that lead during the fourth period to finish the contest with the 61-47 score. Jackson led the Warriors' scoring efforts with 25 points and five rebounds. Smith added 12 points for the Warriors. Will Sullivan had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Warriors will return to their home court on Thursday, Jan. 10, when the Sharks of Cedar Key High School come to town for a rematch. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. at the ACA gymnasium.