Warriors fall to Baby Rattlers

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the first round of the Class 2A Region One playoffs, the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Warriors were upset by the Florida A&M High School Baby Rattlers by a score of 28-7. The Warriors were hit with the injury bug early in the contest and were never able to mount the kind of rushing attack that has brought them so much success this season.

Blake Wirick was held to 76 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Brady Browning was three-for-eight through the air for 38 yards and one interception. Browning scored the sole Warrior touchdown of the evening when he intercepted a Rattler pass and returned it for a "pick-six." The Offensive Player of the Week was Blake Wirick. The Co-Defensive Players of the Week were Evan Courtney and Brady Browning. The Co-Warriors of the Week were Liam Mediate and Andrew Burrus.

"Although we didn't win the game we played hard and lost two of our best lineman early in the game to injury which slowed us down," said Coach Colby Roberts after the game. "We finished this year with Aucilla's best regular season since 1979 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2005. We hosted the second ever home playoff in school history and the first since 1993 in addition to being named conference champions. I'm very proud of our kids and contribute our success to them embracing our theme verse, Colossians 3:23."

The Warriors finished their season with an overall record of 8-2.