Wanda Jean Ruback Holden, 82, of Madison, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Wanda was a 1953 graduate of Johnstown High School, in Johnstown, N.Y. She left Johnstown, N.Y., and moved to Madison, Fla., where she resided until 1989. She spent most of her time raising her five children as a homemaker.

Wanda was born in 1936 in Amsterdam, N.Y. to Walter and Mildred Ruback. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Holden, who passed away in 1976; and her life partner, Homer Fletcher, who passed away in 1992.

She is survived by her five children: Stephen Holden, Sheree (Kevin) Miller, Arliegh (Twanna) Holden, Shelley (Scott) Lawton and Scott Fletcher. Wanda also has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements for cremation are being made at Burns Funeral Home, in Madison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the home of her son, Arliegh Holden. Interment will take place in Ferndale Cemetery, in Johnstown, N.Y. at a later date as well.