Mr. Wallace Pride, age 64, of Madison, Fl., departed from this life on Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Madison County Memorial Hospital. A home-going celebration will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at St. James MB Church in Madison. Family viewing will be held on Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family will receive all other family and sorrowing friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. James MB Church.

Professional mortuary services are entrusted to Eric A. Brown & Son Funeral Home.