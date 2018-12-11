Walkers coming to Beulah Baptist Church

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Beulah Baptist Church will welcome the Walker Family, of Perry, as they perform on Friday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. The Walkers offer both traditional Gospel music and contemporary praise and worship. The Walkers began their ministry in 1991, traveling primarily to locations in Florida and South Georgia.

As time progressed, the group's popularity increased and, by 2013, the Walkers were singing and preaching in 42 states, as well as the nation of Canada. In 2011, their debut album, “Twenty,” grabbed the attention of Higgins Music Group, which signed them to a record deal that quickly increased their exposure in the Christian Country industry. The Walkers have had three top 40 hits on the Inspirational Country Music Charts, with two songs hitting the top 10. The Walkers were also nominated for Group of the Year by the Inspirational Country Music Association for the 2013 Inspirational Country Music Awards. “The Walkers have a great sense of humor that is real on and off the stage,” said New Vision Church of God Pastor Jerry Baldree, from Homerville, Ga. “There is no pretense or faking with these singers. What you see is what is real and it is what you get. The music is uplifting as well as convicting. For that alone, I love to experience the Walkers.”

Beulah Baptist Church is located at 2595 NE Beulah Church Rd., in Lee.