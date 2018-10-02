Voter registration ends Oct. 9

Lazaro Aleman: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you haven't registered to vote in the general election, there's still time. Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the last day to register or to change political party affiliation, according to the elections office.

Keep in mind also that you must update your voter registration card if you've moved since the last election or changed your name.

Although the general election isn't until Tuesday, Nov. 6, early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 27, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 3.

Voters may register in person at the Madison County Supervisor of Elections, located at 239 SW Pinkney St., in Madison, pick up the registration form there and mail or bring it back, or call (850) 973-6507 and have it mailed. However, it is strongly urged to try to fill out the form in person, in the Supervisor of Elections office, so that no mistakes are accidentally made.