Voter registration ends Feb. 11

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you haven't registered to vote in the upcoming Greenville election, now is the time to do it. Monday, Feb. 11, is the last day to register or to change political party affiliation, according to the Madison County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Keep in mind also, that you must update your voter registration card if you've moved since the last election or changed your name. Any new registrations received after the Monday, Feb. 11, deadline will be deferred until after the election.

Election day for the Town of Greenville will take place on Tuesday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Greenville residents can vote at the Greenville Senior Citizens Building, located at 166 SW Onslow St., in Greenville.

Voters may register in person at the Madison County Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 239 SW Pinckney St., in Madison, pick up the registration form there and mail or bring it back, or call (850) 973-6507 and have it mailed. However, it is strongly recommended to fill out the form in person, in the Supervisor of Elections Office, so that no mistakes are accidentally made.