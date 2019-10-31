Volunteers needed at Big Bend Hospice

Savannah Reams

editor@greenepublishing.com

Big Bend Hospice (BBH) is in need of volunteers in Madison County! The community is invited to a Volunteer Orientation on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the BBH office located at 275 W Base St. Everyone is encouraged to come and learn more about how simple, yet important it is to become a Hospice Volunteer. Hospice Volunteers provide more than just holding the hand of someone who is actively dying. They work directly with families, providing companionship and socialization to patients; respite and relief for caregivers who may be in need of a break; running errands, or even some light housekeeping and meal prep. Valor Volunteers provide special visits to patients who served in the Armed Forces. They also participate in Valor Ceremonies to honor these Veterans. Volunteers can also provide Spiritual Counseling or Bereavement assistance.

Volunteers are paired with a patient and family who need help and are assigned based on the time the volunteer has indicated that they are available. Volunteers are not responsible for any medical or personal care. Formal training and ongoing supervision is provided to all BBH volunteers.

BBH has seen an increase in hospice patients in Madison County. That is why it is more important than ever that people volunteer. "We love neighbors helping neighbors; there are so many ways to volunteer with Big Bend Hospice," said Kelly Williams, BBH Volunteer Coordinator for Madison County. "If you have some extra time on your schedule, please consider volunteering with Big Bend Hospice."

BBH Volunteer Training will be provided on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Big Bend Hospice, located at 275 W Base St. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Kelly Williams to find out more or to RSVP, (850) 566-7485.