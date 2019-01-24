Volunteer for Clean Up Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Last year, more than 200 gracious volunteers came together for the betterment of Madison County and filled two large containers full of garbage, weighing approximately four-and-a-half tons. The trash was picked up from Madison County's highways. This year, you have a chance to make a difference again!

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, join Phyllis Williams and other community leaders as they come together to form a bigger team of volunteers for the 2019 Clean Up Madison initiative. Taking place on Saturday, Feb. 23, join your fellow Madison County residents and pick up litter, trash and garbage that is thrown to the wind. Clean Up Madison takes place with the hope of gaining the trust of new businesses and attracting travelers to the area.

Are you willing to make a difference? The meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 29, will be open to the public and details about the event will be discussed thoroughly. You are invited to attend this meeting which will take place at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, located at 182 NW College Loop, in Madison. For more information, call the Chamber at (850) 973-2788.