Volunteer department announces Boston Butt sale

The time has come again for Cherry Lake Fire Rescue's annual Thanksgiving Boston Butt Sale to be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Cherry Lake Fire Station.

Each Boston Butt will weigh approximately eight to 10 pounds and will be smoked for $30. To order, call the Cherry Lake Fire Station at (850) 929-2354 and leave your name, contact phone number and the number of smoked butts desired, and a representative will call you back in time to confirm your order. You are also welcome to contact any member of Cherry Lake Fire Rescue as well.

Pick-up will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Cherry Lake Fire Rescue is located at 2612 NE Cherry Lake Cir., in Cherry Lake, Fla.