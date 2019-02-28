Vision 2030: Council seeks local input

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Do you have a vision for your community? Where do you see Madison County in ten years? Are there issues you'd like to see tended to? In partnership with the University of Florida Extension Services, the Madison County Development Council is seeking community insight into the goals and strategic plans for community enrichment over the next decade.

Vision 2030 will serve as a roadmap identifying the vision, issues and plans for achieving a better community and, whether you're a business owner or a community resident, you're invited to participate.

The community input survey, which closes on Sunday, March 10, is the first step in the extensive process to build on the unified and shared vision for the Madison County Community, outlined in Vision 2010 and Vision 2020.

The survey will provide prompt questions such as, "what obstacles are affecting the progress for small-business development?" or "which capital improvement should have top priority?" Additionally, you can provide input on which public safety service requires the most improvements to better serve the community or which specialty medical practice would serve the greatest need in the community.

The MCDC serves as the economic development arm of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, comprised of members representing business, education, healthcare, government and stakeholders in the community. The mission of the MCDC is to provide leadership and vision to advance community and economic development in Madison County, enhancing the quality of life for everyone.

You can participate in the survey by logging onto madisonfldevelopment.com/community/survey.

Are you interested in helping further by participating in an issue-focused committee? The Vision 2030 Community Forum is for you! The Forum will take place on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The event will be at the Madison Church of God, located at 771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. For more questions about the Forum, contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 973-2788.