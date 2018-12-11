Mrs. Virginia Holden Erfmann, age 77, died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church, in Shady Grove, Fla.

Erfmann is survived by one son, Danny Walker, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and one daughter, Ginny Francis (Tom), of Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Beggs Funeral Home, of Madison, is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com.