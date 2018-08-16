Mr. Vernon Albert Brown, 72, passed away on Aug. 12, 2018, in Madison, Fl. He was born on Jan. 4, 1946, in Lebanon, Penn. to Vernon Albert Brown Sr. and Dorothy Brown Hadley (Haig).

He was a member of Grace Independent Church in Lebanon, Penn. and attended Hanson United Methodist Church. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1963 then attended Harrisburg Community College and University of Maryland. He then became employed by Winthrop Laboratories in Meyerstown, Penn. After moving to Florida, he worked with the County of Broward, first as an Air Pollution Control Technician, then as a Water Plant Operator II for 20 years. Vernon was an avid scuba diver and caught tropical fish for his aquarium. He enjoyed gardening and watching wildlife outdoors.

Vernon was preceded in death by his father Vernon Albert Brown Sr. and his mother Dorothy Brown Hadley (Haig).

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deborah Brown; daughter, Cynthia Brown; his aunt, Josephine Sullivan of Lebanon Penn.; cousins, Janice Smith and Jolynn Dean of Lebanon, Penn.; and his in-laws, John and Faye Griffin of Pompano Beach, Fl.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at Hanson United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Halley and Rev. Tim Blanton officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Florida United Methodist Youth Ranch in Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com