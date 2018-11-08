Verizon to honor veterans

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Round Room L.L.C., the nation's largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces it will recognize veterans at more than 550 of its TCC stores in honor of Veteran's Day, including their Verizon Store in Madison.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Verizon Wireless, of Madison, will host a Veterans Appreciation Event, distributing service pins and recognizing each veteran for their service. The store will open at 10 a.m. Employees will be on-site answering questions about service contracts and identifying qualifying promotions, as well as signing up active service members for military discounts.

"This is our second annual Veterans Rock event, and we are ecstatic to continue recognizing deserving service men and women in communities across the country," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. "This initiative is just a small token of our appreciation and gratitude for those who have served, and we look forward to putting a smile on their faces."

TCC also makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates through its Culture of Good movement. Earlier this year, the company donated more than 187,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country; gave supply packs to more than 5,000 teachers across the U.S.; and provided 3,000 care kits to senior living communities. The company's nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1 million in donations to local nonprofits.

More information about the Veterans Rock campaign is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters are encouraged to use hashtags #BetterTogether and #TCCRocks on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word. Customers can connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.

Verizon Wireless is located at 378 E Base St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 253-2041.