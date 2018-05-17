Verdie Mae Agner, 91, a homemaker, died Thursday, May 10, in Madison.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 13, at Mt. Horeb Cemetery, in Pinetta. Rev. Dewey Fountain officiated.

She was born in Echols County and raised in Lowndes County. She moved to Madison in 1953. She was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Valdosta.

Survivors include three daughters: Gail Agner, of Anna, Tx.; Linda Agner and Cheryl Agner, both of Madison; two sons: J. P. Agner and Raymond Agner, both of Madison; one granddaughter, Rebecca Hantson, of Anna, Tx,; four great grandchildren: Ayla, Celeste, Donald and Daniel Hantson; two sisters: Dalceda Roberts, of Valdosta, and Bashie Copeland, of Lake Park; brother, Ichabod Fouraker, Jr., of Valdosta; and a sister-in-law, Patty Fouraker, of Pinetta.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.