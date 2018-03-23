Vehicle recalls in place

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A massive recall has been put in place by Ford Motor Company after a series of incidents that have notably caused two accidents, one injury and multiple reports.

Currently, Ford is recalling 1.4 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans, made from 2014 through 2018. According to Ford, the steering wheel of these vehicles can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. Representatives state that the steering wheel bolts can loosen over time.

An incident that occurred in Columbia, Tn., was reported on Oct. 30, 2017: “I was driving earlier this year, traveling down the interstate at 70 mph when my steering wheel came completely loose. I was able to get pulled over with no damage, but did have to get it to a dealership to have the steering wheel put back on properly,” said the driver.

Out of the 1.4 million vehicles being recalled, 1.3 million vehicles are in the United States, approximately 62,000 vehicles are in Canada and about 14,000 vehicles are in Mexico.

For more information on this recall, you may call your local Ford Dealership or go online to www.nhtsa.gov.