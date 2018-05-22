VBS fun coming your way

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you are having Vacation Bible School (VBS) or summer event at your church, send the information to reporter3@greenepublishing.com, so we can help get the word out.

Lee First Baptist Church

"Game On"

Kick-off: Wednesday,

May 30 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 3 to Friday, June 8

8157 E US Hwy. 90, in Lee

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church

"Game On"

Sunday, June 3 to Friday, June 8

Hwy. 150, in Greenville

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

(Monday through Thursday)

Commencement will be held Friday at 6 p.m.

Landmark Baptist Church

"Jungle River Adventure"

Monday, June 4 to Friday, June 8

3399 W US Hwy. 90,

in Madison

6 p.m.

Madison First United Methodist Church

"Rolling River Rampage: Experience the Ride of

a Lifetime With God"

Monday, June 4 to Friday, June 8

348 SW Rutledge St.,

in Madison

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midway Baptist Church

"Game On"

Kick-off: Wednesday,

June 6, at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 to

Wednesday, June 13

338 SE Midway Church Rd.,

in Lee

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison First Baptist Church

"Game On"

Sunday, June 10 to

Thursday, June 14

134 SW Meeting St., in Madison

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m

.

Pinetta First Baptist Church

"Lifeway Sports"

Sunday, June 10 to

Friday, June 15

117 NE Poplar Ave., in Pinetta

6 p.m.

Hopewell Baptist Church

"Game On"

Supper provided nightly

Monday, June 18 to

Friday, June 22

4730 SW CR 360, in Madison

6 p.m.

Madison Church of God

"Madison Day Camp"

Monday, June 18 to

Friday, June 22 and

Monday, June 25 to

Friday, June 29

771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy.,

in Madison

$50 per week

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church

Unity Baptist Church

Cherry Lake Baptist Church

"Tell Me the Story of Jesus"

Sunday, July 15 to

Friday, July 20

4084 NE Rocky Ford Rd.,

in Madison

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fellowship Baptist Church

"Shipwrecked"

Monday, July 23 to

Friday, July 27

1997 NE Colin Kelly Hwy.,

in Madison

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.