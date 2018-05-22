VBS fun coming your way
Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.
If you are having Vacation Bible School (VBS) or summer event at your church, send the information to reporter3@greenepublishing.com, so we can help get the word out.
Lee First Baptist Church
"Game On"
Kick-off: Wednesday,
May 30 at 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 3 to Friday, June 8
8157 E US Hwy. 90, in Lee
6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church
"Game On"
Sunday, June 3 to Friday, June 8
Hwy. 150, in Greenville
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
(Monday through Thursday)
Commencement will be held Friday at 6 p.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
"Jungle River Adventure"
Monday, June 4 to Friday, June 8
3399 W US Hwy. 90,
in Madison
6 p.m.
Madison First United Methodist Church
"Rolling River Rampage: Experience the Ride of
a Lifetime With God"
Monday, June 4 to Friday, June 8
348 SW Rutledge St.,
in Madison
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midway Baptist Church
"Game On"
Kick-off: Wednesday,
June 6, at 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 10 to
Wednesday, June 13
338 SE Midway Church Rd.,
in Lee
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Madison First Baptist Church
"Game On"
Sunday, June 10 to
Thursday, June 14
134 SW Meeting St., in Madison
5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m
.
Pinetta First Baptist Church
"Lifeway Sports"
Sunday, June 10 to
Friday, June 15
117 NE Poplar Ave., in Pinetta
6 p.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church
"Game On"
Supper provided nightly
Monday, June 18 to
Friday, June 22
4730 SW CR 360, in Madison
6 p.m.
Madison Church of God
"Madison Day Camp"
Monday, June 18 to
Friday, June 22 and
Monday, June 25 to
Friday, June 29
771 NE Colin Kelly Hwy.,
in Madison
$50 per week
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church
Cherry Lake Baptist Church
"Tell Me the Story of Jesus"
Sunday, July 15 to
Friday, July 20
4084 NE Rocky Ford Rd.,
in Madison
6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Fellowship Baptist Church
"Shipwrecked"
Monday, July 23 to
Friday, July 27
1997 NE Colin Kelly Hwy.,
in Madison
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.