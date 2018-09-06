Mrs. Valerie Lynne Bodiford, 47, passed away on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Valerie was born March 6, 1971, in Madison, Fla. to Mr. Ansel Albritton and Sharon Howard Albritton.

Valerie worked for the Taylor County Sheriff's office for 29 years and was an active member of Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship for 26 years.

Valerie was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Albritton.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Troy Bodiford; children: Olivia Bodiford, Justin Bodiford, Steven Bodiford and a special son, Dallas Redmond Jr.; her father, Ansel Albritton; one sister, Julie Albritton; her father-in-law, Johnny Bodiford; her mother in law and husband, Gary and Sheila Pitts; brother-in-law and wife, Quint and Susie Bodiford; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. at Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship, with Bro. Eddie Pridgeon officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, at Crosspoint Baptist Fellowship. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

