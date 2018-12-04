Valentine to hold book signing

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Grace Valentine, an author with roots in Madison, is excited to announce a meet-the-author and book signing event on Friday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at Southern Grace Gifts, located at 224 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

Valentine has written a book that helps to identify common lies that women are taught to believe about themselves and gives advice and biblical guidance for how to overcome them. "Am I Enough?: Embracing the Truth About Who You Are" was released by Thomas Nelson Publishing on Tuesday, July 17, and is moving up the charts. Valentine has felt the pressure of trying to survive in a toxic culture, let alone thrive. But she's had enough. Valentine uses her story to confront the lies the world tells people everyday, with an engaging combination of honesty and humor.

Valentine's book is available at Southern Grace Gifts, in Madison for $16.99 and can also be purchased at Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, Target, Amazon.com and Christianbook.com. Like her blog site, the book has garnered responses from as far away as Honolulu and Germany. Valentine is appreciative of the growing support for her book and offers her trademark response to its success. "God's been cool," said Valentine.

Valentine is currently the director of girl's ministry at First Baptist Church in Orlando and is the granddaughter of Myra Valentine, of Madison. She is the daughter of Ed and Joy Valentine. For more information about Valentine, log onto gracevalentine.org.