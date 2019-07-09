Upward Sports registration begins

Mickey Starling:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison Church of God will again be hosting Upwards Sports basketball for K5 through sixth-grade students. The season begins on Saturday, Nov. 16, and registration gets underway on Sunday, July 14. Registration will remain open through Saturday, Sept. 28. Registration arrangements can be made at registration.upward.org/UPW68823. If you are interested in coaching or working in concessions, contact Liz King at (850) 973-7968. Player evaluations are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 12 p.m. These evaluations will help to create balanced teams throughout the league. Practices will begin on Monday, Oct. 28. The season will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Upwards Sports is a Christian program that promotes fun and fellowship for kids that includes trained instructors and devotionals that encourage children in their walk with the Lord.