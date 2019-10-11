UPDATE: Card skimmer found

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Contributor

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is providing an update regarding a card skimming device located in Madison County on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The incident occurred at 1407 East U.S. Hwy. 90, in Madison County.

The name of the establishment was inaccurately reported to MCSO as the Yellow Pine Busy Bee/Pit Stop. The law enforcement agency has since learned that the correct name of the business is the Yellow Pine Pit Stop and is not a Busy Bee establishment.

This may have caused some confusion as to where the card skimming device was located. There is a Busy Bee, located at 363 East Base St., within the city limits of Madison. The Busy Bee, in Madison, was not targeted with a card skimming device, however. At this time, MCSO reports that the card skimming device located at the Yellow Pine Pit Stop is an isolated incident.