United Methodist Thrift Store open again

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was an ambitious undertaking, but it was accomplished in less than a week. The United Methodist Thrift Store was closed for a brief period of time in order to re-organize and rearrange the merchandise on hand. When the doors reopened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, people were lined up outside, eager to take advantage of the bargains that could be found inside. Once inside, those who had been patiently waiting were not disappointed. Shoppers found bargains on items ranging from children’s toys and games to clothing and furniture.

According to interim Thrift Store Manager, Pat Warren, the United Methodist Thrift Store, which first opened in 2004, supports several ministries in Madison and surrounding areas within the County. Some of these include the brown bag food ministry which serves 60-65 local residents with grocery items. The store also supports snack packs for students at Greenville Elementary School, Consolidated Christian Ministries, Farm-share, I-Can (which helps with power bills, medicine, etc. for low-income residents) and fire relief for local residents whose residence may have burned.

The thrift store accepts donations of new and gently used merchandise at the store, which is located at 799 SW Pinckney St. Ste A, in Madison. The store is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.