UMCM set to open new location

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

Right before Thanksgiving, there will be some hustle and bustle on Horry Street and you're invited to attend the grand opening of United Methodist Cooperative Ministries' newest location.

After their building, commonly referred to as the “blue building,” beside the Madison County Jail, was sold by the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, the thrift store will continue their services at 189 SW Horry St., in Madison.

Margaret Throgmorten, partner with the United Methodist Cooperative Ministries, states that the ministry has their sights set on two other buildings, in hopes to expand. Currently, the ministry is unable to bring large items, such as furniture, into their new location.

The ministry's last operating day at the blue building will be this Saturday, Nov. 16., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blue building is located at 823 SW Rutledge Ave., directly beside the Madison County Jail.

A grand opening ceremony for the new location will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. All are invited to attend the occasion and shop hundreds of clothing items, which will be on sale for just $0.25.

Reporter's note: In the Friday, Nov. 15 edition of The Madison Enterprise-Recorder, we incorrectly identified the name of the store moving into a new location at 189 SW Horry St., in Madison, as Consolidated Christian Ministries. The correct identity of the organization is United Methodist Cooperative Ministries. We greatly apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.