Ulysses Mays, Sr., of Madison, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at the age of 80. A wake service will be held on Friday, Jan. 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 235 NW Orange Ave., Madison, Fla., 32340. The funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1896 N SR 53, Madison, Fla. 32340.

