U.S. Attorney speaks to MCHS

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, April 3, Madison County High School hosted an event presented by United States Attorney Christopher Canova, of the Northern District of Florida, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The event, dubbed the BLAST (Building lasting relationships between police and community) Program, took place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The program offered students an opportunity to meet representatives of the criminal justice

community and ask them questions, share their perceptions of law enforcement, and interact with officers, in a familiar setting. Officers also provided students with their perspective on responding to dangerous or uncertain circumstances and the importance of remaining calm and following the officers’ directions in these situations.

Concerning the program, Attorney Canova stated “The BLAST initiative was created by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to provide a forum to exchange information about officer risks and citizen viewpoints. Sharing these perspectives encourages safe interactions between citizens and officers to improve our community.”

Jason Beaton, Assistant U.S. Attorney, directed the day's activities and introduced various speakers. Opening remarks were given by Attorney Canova, MCSO Sheriff Ben Stewart, and Madison County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles.

The program featured several sessions, including an overview of the criminal justice system, a domestic violence scenario, a traffic stop simulation, and a use of force scenario. Participating agencies included the United States District Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Florida; the Madison County Sheriff's Office; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and Florida A&M University Police Department.

Prior to the program, Dr. Pickles stated “I am excited to welcome the various federal, state, and local agencies participating in the BLAST event at Madison County High School. Our law enforcement play a crucial part in our society today. It is important to showcase their skills, provide an understanding, and promote awareness to youth and the community. This event is only a small step in addressing safety in a variety of situations students may experience and a way to promote law enforcement officers in a positive manner and as a safe haven.”