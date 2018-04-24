Two – vehicle crashes: State Road 53 South

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a two-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday, April 10 at approximately 8:50 a.m. Ainsley Nichols, 22, of Madison, was driving a white 2017 Kia Optima, traveling northbound on State Road 53 South. Nichols had slowed down to attempt to make a left turn onto Gunnals Trail. An unidentified vehicle, believed to be a log truck passed Nichols, traveling northbound. A tan 2005 Ford F350, driven by Ronal Bishop, 26, of Monticello, was traveling northbound on State Road 53 South behind Nichols. Bishop did not see Nichols until the log truck had passed and did not realize Nichols was slowing down to make a turn. The front of the Ford F350 collided into the rear of the Kia Optima. Both vehicles traveled off the northwest side of the roadway and came to a final rest.

Bishop was charged with careless driving. There were no injuries and no transports. Madison Fire Rescue and Madison County EMS also responded to the incident. Trooper David Smith with the FHP was the investigating Trooper.