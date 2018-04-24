Two – vehicle crashes: State Road 53 North

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Two were injured; one with serious injuries, after an afternoon crash took place north of Madison, on Friday, April 20, at approximately 3:55 p.m.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Benjamin Killingsworth III, 17, of Madison, was traveling north on State Road 53 North, behind a 1994 Mercury Sedan, driven by Leroy Jackson, 64, of Madison. Jackson slowed to turn right into a private drive. Killingsworth was inattentive due to an internal distraction in his vehicle and did not see Jackson slowing to turn. As a result, the front of Killingsworth 2001 Ford F-150 collided with the rear of Jackson's sedan.

Leroy Jackson was transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) for treatment of minor injuries, while his passenger, Symra Wright, 14, of Madison, was transported to MCMH for serious injuries. Killingsworth was charged with careless driving.

FHP was assisted by Madison Fire Rescue and Madison County EMS.