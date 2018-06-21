Two down, one to go! NFCC camps in full force

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 2018 Mechatronics Camp, which took place from Monday, June 11 to Friday, June 15 began the summer series of the North Florida Community College (NFCC) Engineering and Robotics camp, headed by Bill Eustace.

Throughout the Mechatronics Camp, high school students gathered together to learn about engineering design and 3D printing, while creating designs with SolidWorks 3D modeling software. Along with that, students left the camp able to read blueprints and how to transfer critical dimensions from a print to a part. Using pneumatics and robots, students also learned multiple machining concepts.

From Monday, June 18 to Friday, June 22, high school students attended the NFCC Engineering Technology camp, also headed by Bill Eustace. During this adventure, students learned about electromagnetism and applied their knowledge to build their own electric motor. The students learned about the seven basic machine components and explored basic electronic components.

The next camp will be the Robotics Camp, which will begin on Monday, July 9 and last until Wednesday, July 11. For more information, log onto nfcc.edu.