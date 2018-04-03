Two Cowboys win Regional weightlifting titles

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the recent Region Three weightlifting meet, two Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys won their weight classifications. Two other Cowboys placed high enough to move on to the State Weightlifting Championships.

Derion Staten placed fourth in the 129-pound weight class with a 220 pound bench press and a 170 pound clean and jerk, for a total of 390 pounds. Laertes Bell won the 199-pound weight class with an impressive 385 pound bench press and a 300 pound clean and jerk, resulting in a winning 685 pound total lift. Cameron Brown won the 238-pound weight class, lifting 425 pounds in the bench press and 285 pounds in the clean and jerk, for a total lift of 700 pounds. In the heavyweight classification, Terray Jones was in fifth place with a 385 pound bench press and a 300 pound clean and jerk, giving him a 685 pound total.

Staten, Bell, Brown, and Jones will represent MCHS as they compete in individual competition at the Class 1A State Championships on Friday and Saturday, April 6 and Friday, April 7, in Panama City.