Two-car wreck sends occupants to MCMH

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to a Madison Police Department report, on Thursday, Jan. 12 at approximately 3:19 p.m., a two-car wreck occurred on South Duval Street, sending two to Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Victor Matheny, 79 of Madison, was traveling in a 2004 Ford pickup truck and was stopped at a stop sign on West Rutledge Street, waiting to cross South Duval Street.

Taylor Blackmon, 18 of Live Oak, was traveling south on South Duval Street when Matheny proceeded to cross South Duval Street and pulled out into the path of Blackmon’s 1997 Toyota. Blackmon’s Toyota struck the front right side of Matheny’s Ford, causing the truck to spin around and come to a final stop on the side of South Duval Street. The Toyota, however, traveled further down South Duval Street and came to a final stop at Dade and South Duval Street.

Both occupants were examined for injuries at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Matheny was charged with failed to yield at right-of-way, approaching/entering an intersection.

The Madison Police Department, Madison County EMS and Madison Fire Rescue all assisted with the scene.