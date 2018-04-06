Two car wreck on Duval Ave.

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, April 2, at approximately 11:02 a.m., the Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-car crash on Duval Ave.

According to a report by Patrolman Robert Sanders, Wanda McCray, 58, of Madison, was attempting to turn south across S Duval Ave., from the access way to 466 E Base St., in her black 2010 Nissan four-door. Andrew Rice, 48, of Ft. McCoy, Fl. was traveling north bound on S Duval Ave. in his white 2015 Dodge Ram, which was pulling a two-axle trailer. As McCray attempted to make her south bound turn, the front bumper of her vehicle struck the passenger side of Rice's truck.

McCray was removed by Madison County EMS and transported to South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta. All other occupants of McCray's Nissan were removed by Madison County EMS, including two passengers: Joe Thomas, 38, of Madison, and a minor. The passengers were transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Rice was able to remove his vehicle from the scene and damages were estimated at $3,000. McCray's vehicle was removed by Certified Towing, Inc., and had damages estimated to be approximately $10,000. McCray was found to be at fault.

MPD was assisted by Madison County EMS and Madison Fire Rescue.