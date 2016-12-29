Two car crash results in DUI charges

Photo Courtesy Of R&R Event Pros

This 2015 Honda was determined to have crashed into the rear-end of a Ford Explorer after neither slowing down nor applying brakes, to avoid the collision. The 33-year-old driver was charged with DUI.

Emerald G. Parsons, Greene Publishing, Inc.

A two vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 18 sent four people to the hospital and left one person charged with DUI.

At 3:25 p.m. that Sunday afternoon, Nico Pratt, 33, of Gainesville, Fl., was traveling north on CR 255.

At the same time, Elizabeth Bush, 34, of Lee, was stopped at a stop sign, at the intersection of CR 255 and SR 6.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, as Pratt was approaching the intersection, she did not slow down nor apply brakes and crashed into the rear-end of Bush’s 2001 Ford Explorer. Bush’s explorer was forced across SR 6 and came to a final rest facing north in the ditch. Pratt’s 2015 Honda also continued traveling across SR 6 and came to a final rest in the ditch.

All occupants, including two minor passengers in the Ford Explorer, were transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

Pratt was charged with driving under the influence.

