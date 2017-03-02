Two arrested by Drug Task Force

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), on Monday, Feb. 27, investigators with the Drug Task Force arrested two individuals; one, a wanted fugitive. Investigators received information that the fugitive was hiding at the residence of 42-year-old Rodney Lewis Richardson, on Cattail Drive, in Madison. At approximately 2 p.m., investigators made contact with Richardson at his home. Investigators noticed a .22 caliber rifle within his reach, which he was prohibited from owning given his history of being a convicted felon. The investigators also smelled the aroma of marijuana, which Richardson admitted to smoking.

After being placed under arrest, Richardson was escorted to the patrol vehicle. At that time investigators observed 40-year-old Calvin Johnson, of Madison, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear, exit the residence. He was subsequently placed under arrest. Both Richardson and Johnson were transported to the Madison County Jail without incident.

Drug Task Force Investigators returned to the residence with a search warrant. The search produced numerous smoking pipes, digital scales and crystal methamphetamine. Also discovered were marijuana and prescription pills.

Charges:

Richardson

1. Possession of methamphetamine

2. Possession of firearm by convicted felon

3. Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams

4. Possession certain drugs w/o prescription

5. Possession of drug paraphernalia

6. Resist/obstruct officer

Johnson

1. Possession of methamphetamine

2. Possession of drug paraphernalia

3. Arrest warrant – failure to appear