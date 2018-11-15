Turkey Basics

Preparing a holiday bird can cause a major challenge in some households. It's because we only prepare a turkey once or twice a year, and it is so much larger than anything else we put into the oven. Since many of you will be preparing a turkey for the dinner table next week, it’s time to visit a few basic rules. When it comes to food preparation, it is best to stick to the basics. If you are planning to prepare a turkey this holiday season, a few tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go a long way.

Buying

Turkeys come in all sizes to fit everyone's holiday meal. They can be purchased whole, as in the traditional manner, or in parts, suitable for small families. They come fresh or frozen, self-basting or pre-stuffed. In other words, you have lots of choices.

If you plan to purchase a frozen turkey, look for a solidly frozen bird. Many frozen turkeys are available pre-basted, and some are pre-stuffed. Be sure to carefully read labels so you get exactly what you want. A fresh turkey should be cooked within one to two days. If you buy one at the grocery store, be sure to refrigerate it at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Don't overbuy! One of the most frequent calls to the office is about what size to buy? You can figure on one pound of turkey per person, considering the weight of the bones. So, don't purchase a 25 pounder if you are serving 12 people. Believe it or not, a 12- 13-pound bird will provide generous servings with enough leftovers for a second-day meal.

Thawing

Thawing a turkey on the kitchen countertop is inviting food poisoning. The outside of the turkey is thawed long before the center, during the time it takes the inside to thaw; bacteria are rapidly multiplying on the surface. You cannot rely on cooking to destroy all bacteria; some organisms produce toxins that withstand heat.

The safest way to thaw a turkey is to defrost it in the refrigerator. Simply place the turkey in its original wrap on a tray or in a pan to catch moisture that accumulates as it thaws. Thawing time is based on size.

8 to 12 pounds: one to two days / 16 to 20 pounds: three to four days

12 to 16 pounds: two to three days / 20 to 24 pounds: four to five days

If you forget about defrosting your turkey until the day before, it can be defrosted in cold water. Check the wrapping to make sure there are no tears, and simply place the bird in its unopened bag in the sink and cover it with cold water. If the wrapping is torn, place the turkey in another plastic bag, close securely, and then place in water. The catch here is to change the water frequently so it stays cold, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends every 30 minutes. Your turkey will defrost according to size.

eight to 12 pounds: four-six hours / 16 to 20 pounds: nine-11 hours

12 to 16 pounds: six-nine hours / 20 to 24 pounds: 11-12 hours

NEVER defrost a frozen pre-stuffed turkey. These birds go directly from the freezer to the oven and come with instructions on preparation.

Roasting

If you must stuff your turkey, do so just before putting it in the oven. Ingredients can be chopped the day before, covered and stored in the refrigerator. Mix dry and perishable ingredients together when you are ready to put the bird in the oven. The cavities of the bird should be lightly stuffed because it expands as it cooks. Remove the stuffing immediately after the bird is taken out of the oven.

For optimum safety and ease, bake your stuffing in a separate casserole dish. You save time in preparation, avoid raw juice dripping through your stuffing and you cut cooking time.

Oven temperature should be set at 325 degrees Fahrenheit, place the turkey on a shallow roasting pan and place in the center of the oven.

Cooking times

Unstuffed

4 to 6 lb Breast - 1 ½ to 2 1/4 hours

8 to 12 lb - 2 3/4 to 3 hours

12 to 14 lb - 3 to 3 3/4 hours

14 to 18 lb - 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 hours

18 to 20 lb - 4 1/4 to 4 ½ hours

20 to 24 lb - 4 ½ to 5 hours

Stuffed

8 to 12 lbs - 3 to 3 ½ hours

12 to 14 lb - 3 ½ to 4 hours

14 to 18 lb - 4 to 4 1/4 hours

18 to 20 lb - 4 1/4 to 4 3/4 hours

20 to 24 lb - 4 3/4 to 5 1/4 hours

For the sake of safety, the internal temperature should be checked with a meat thermometer. The temperature must reach 165 degrees fahrenheit in the thigh of a whole turkey (center of the stuffing should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit) before removing it from the oven.

If you don't have a meat thermometer, do a visual check to be sure juices are clear. You will also want to pierce an unstuffed turkey with a fork in several places; juices should be clear with no trace of pink.

A great source for answering those complex food safety questions during the season of turkey and holiday celebrations is the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. If you have a question, they can find the answer. There are several ways to contact USDA for food safety information.

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-674-6854

E-mail: MPHotline.fsis@usda.gov or ASKKaren.gov

Mobile: m.askkaren.gov

