Trick or Treat in the Street returns to Downtown Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Halloween is just over one month away and the Madison Police Department (MPD) is excited to host Trick or Treat in the Street, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Calling all ghouls and goblins, the annual downtown trick or treat event will take place in Downtown Madison, south of US Hwy. 90. The event is free to the public and gives a safe place for kids to celebrate Halloween.

Any individual, business or organization can register to give out candy! Call or stop by the MPD to sign up. You can also call MPD at (850) 973-5077. Locations of tables will be on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the event. Locations will not be assigned. MPD is located at 310 SW Rutledge St., in Madison.