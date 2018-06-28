Tri-County Electric holds Annual Report Photo Contest

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative invites their members and consumers to submit their photo to be considered for the cover of the 2018 TCEC Annual Report. The deadline for submission is Friday, July 20.

For submission, you must enter your phone number, TCEC account name and number, and a description of the photo that will be submitted. TCEC ask that the photographers be creative with their photos. The photos should be within the TCEC service territory that reflect the co-op distinct region and valued members. Nice touches to the photo may include TCEC power lines, vehicles, offices, employees or how TCEC is 'powering the future.'

The photographer of the winning image will receive a $125 gift card and their photo on the cover of the 2018 TCEC Annual Report, which will reach 12,500 TCEC members in September.

To submit your photo, log onto www.tcec.com/photo-contest. For further questions, contact Kaitlynn Culpepper at (850) 973-8036.