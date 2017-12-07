Tree of remembrance in Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Deloris Jones set up a table at Norris Cafe on Friday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. to sell ornaments in remembrance of loved ones for the Christmas season. The ornaments will go on a Tree of Remembrance along with other remembrance ornaments.

The Tree of Remembrance provides a wonderful alternative to traditional holiday gifts.

The tree provides a time to remember and celebrate the lives of those we love, and at the same time, helps Big Bend Hospice provide care,

comfort and hope to those who need it most. Tree of remembrance are located at Norris Cafe, located at 140 Range St., in Madison, and at the Madison County Community Bank, located at 301 E Base St., in Madison.

For more information, call Big Bend Hospice at (850) 878-5310.