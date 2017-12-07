You are here
Home > Community News > Tree of remembrance in Madison
Community News 

Tree of remembrance in Madison

admin

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by John Willoughby, December 1, 2017
Members of Big Bend Hospice came to Norris Cafe to assist in launching the Tree of Remembrance program for the season. Pictured, from left to right, are: Chris Norris, Deloris Jones, Marion Jackson, Peggy Williams, and Annie Barfield.

Deloris Jones set up a table at Norris Cafe on Friday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. to sell ornaments in remembrance of loved ones for the Christmas season. The ornaments will go on a Tree of Remembrance along with other remembrance ornaments.

One of the first bells was placed on the Tree of Remembrance by the Jones' family.

The Tree of Remembrance provides a wonderful alternative to traditional holiday gifts.

The tree provides a time to remember and celebrate the lives of those we love, and at the same time, helps Big Bend Hospice provide care,

comfort and hope to those who need it most. Tree of remembrance are located at Norris Cafe, located at 140 Range St., in Madison, and at the Madison County Community Bank, located at 301 E Base St., in Madison.

For more information, call Big Bend Hospice at (850) 878-5310.

Share this:

Related posts

error: right click disabled!!