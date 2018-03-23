Travis Jay makes verbal commitment to FSU

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Life for Madison County High School (MCHS) junior Travis Jay may begin to get a little simpler now. For the stand-out two-sport athlete, the college offers have been rolling in on an almost a daily basis. A short list of schools from whom Jay has received offers reads like a Who’s Who of college football programs, including: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, and Tennessee, just to name a few. Now, Jay has taken a big step forward in making his final decision about where he will be playing Saturday football. Jay has made a verbal commitment to trade in the maroon and silver for the garnet and gold of Florida State University (FSU). Although a verbal commitment does not preclude Jay from considering other offers, often when an athlete makes a verbal commitment to a school, other schools do not pursue that athlete as strongly.

Jay is a 6′ 2”, 181-pound cornerback who also saw time as the Cowboys’ backup quarterback during the Cowboys’ history-making, undefeated State Championship season in 2017. Jay, a three-star recruit according to rivals.com, had 29 solo tackles and eight interceptions, including two “pick-six” interceptions returned for touchdowns.

In addition to his contributions on the gridiron, Jay proved to be a valuable asset to this season’s Cowboy basketball team. Jay helped to lead the Cowboys to a Final Four appearance in the state Class 1A basketball tournament, a first in Cowboys history. On the court, Jay averaged 15.6 points-per-game and 10.8 rebounds-per-game.

Jay is the son of Valerie Roberson and lives in Greenville.