Trash truck rolls over

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Britany Doty, on Monday, March 20, at 11:30 a.m., a 2006 Mack semi-truck and trailer overturned on SW Greenville Hills Rd., near Joanne Bridges Academy.

The truck was pulling a trailer of trash from Dixie County. The trash spilled onto the side of the road after the driver, 55-year-old Joseph Burnett Jr., lost control of the vehicle as he negotiated a left turn. The semi-truck rolled onto its passenger side, causing the trailer's contents to spill onto the shoulder. According to EMS on scene, Burnett stated he remembered hearing a loud popping sound, and then woke up, strapped into the vehicle, which was laying on its side.

Madison EMS, Madison Fire Rescue, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and FHP responded. Burnett was transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital. FHP Trooper Gabriel Llanes cited Burnett for failure to maintain a single lane.