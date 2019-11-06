Tracy Morgan Spooner, 56, of Bainbridge, Ga., formerly of Madison, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Rawlings officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Ivey Funeral Home. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Tx. 75244.

Tracy Kimberly Morgan was born on March 29, 1963, in Dade City, Fla., the daughter of James Lewis Morgan and Carolyn Frances Martin Morgan. She was a graduate of Madison County High School, class of 1981. She married Larry Earl Spooner and they made their home in Bainbridge where she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Money couldn't burn a hole in Tracy's pocket because she loved to shop and would spend it before it got wrinkled. After her money was well spent on all the "necessities", she enjoyed fishing and traveling. Her favorite vacation spots were the beach and the mountains where she could always catch a mess for supper. Tracy's love language to her family included cooking and no one will ever match her grits, ham, sweet potatoes or cakes. Tracy was an encourager. Even though she battled breast cancer for three years, she always found a word of hope and offered a plea for early detection … with screenings early and often.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Larry Earl Spooner; her mother, Carolyn Wiig of Bainbridge, Ga.; her children: Thomas (Rachel) Greene, of Tallahassee, Fla.; Kelli (Charlie) McCumber, of Tallahassee, Fla.; Hunter (Erin) Greene, of Monticello, Fla.; Beth Spooner, of San Diego, Calif.; and Kyle (Tiffany) Spooner, of Bainbridge, Ga.; her siblings: Jackie Miller, of Damon, Texas; Diana Weycker, of Kingsbury, Texas, Charlene Boswell, of Phenix City, Ala.; and Hugh Everitt, of Damon, Texas; and her grandchildren: Emma Greene and Jackson Greene, both of Monticello, Fla.; Addison Spooner, of Bainbridge, Ga.; and Gabriel McCumber, of Tallahassee, Fla. Tracy was preceded in death by her father, James Lewis Morgan and her son, Noland Greene.

Ivey Funeral Home, Inc., is located at 502 S Scott Street in Bainbridge, Ga. 39819. They can be reached at (229) 246-3232.