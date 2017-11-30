Town of Lee’s Christmas Lighting Contest

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Town of Lee has announced their Christmas lighting contest! Get in the spirit and decorate your house and yard with your best lights and props to win a prize!

To enter into this contest, you must be a customer of the Town of Lee utilities. There's no form to sign, just hang your lights and flip the switch on. Judging will take place on Thursday, Dec. 14. You must have your lights and decorations up and running by Thursday, Dec. 14.

The first-place winner will receive $50 dollars. The second-place winner will receive $30 dollars and the third-place winner will receive $20 dollars. For more information, call the City Hall of Lee at (850) 971-5867.