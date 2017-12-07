TOWN OF LEE: MCSO warns, “lock your vehicles”

Story Submitted

A string of thefts have been taking place in the Town of Lee. The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) warns residents to lock their vehicle doors, and do not leave valuables in plain sight.

Maj. David Harper of the MCSO says that 99 percent of thefts have been due to unlocked vehicles. The criminals are targeting purses, wallets and other valuable items lying in the open.

If you see something, say something. Immediately call 911 if you notice someone trying to break into a vehicle or if you notice any suspicious activity. Don't delay. If you have any information about the thefts that have taken place, call Maj. Harper at (850) 973-4001.